Makerere to immortalize varsity anthem composer

In a bid to prepare a befitting send-off for one of its renowned alumnus, Makerere University, has mooted plans to immortalise Grace Wilson Igaga Mutekanga.

Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, the university vice chancellor, said the proposal to honour Mutekanga for his service to East Africa’s pioneer and premier university, would be made to the university council in the coming days.

“The late Igaga Mutekanga is one of the best embodiments of excellence that Makerere can produce. Apart from being a lecturer here, he came up with the anthem of the university. Mutekanga embodies the values that Makerere espouses. We train people to be future leaders and to love their university,” Prof Nawangwe said.

Mutekanga, who passed away at the Uganda Cancer Institute, Mulago, last Friday after a long battle with cancer, curved his name into the annals of Makerere’s history when he composed its anthem, The Great Makerere, in 1986, during his tenure as head of the Department of Performing Arts and Film.

Born on June 29, 1940, in Bugabula, Kamuli District in Busoga, Mutekanga’s education journey spans Naminage Primary School in Kamuli, Busoga College Mwiri, Makerere College School, and then Kyambogo National Teachers’ College for his training as a music teacher. It’s here that his musical genius first came to light.

“He was excellent in choir training, music notation, and he also emphasised the practical performance of music and dance for teachers. So part of his teacher training curriculum was heavily practical because he wanted people to know how to do the music”, says Dr Milton Wabyona, a lecturer in the Department of Performing Arts and Film, Makerere University.



His peers

But it was at Makerere University where Mutekanga joined other illustrious figures like Prof George Wilberforce Kakoma, the composer of Uganda’s national anthem, before going on to master his art of music at the prestigious universities of Heidelberg College in Ohio, and North Western University in Illinois, USA.

Mutekanga with some of his family members at a recent family event.





“Actually Professor Kakoma is the one who introduced Mr Mutekanga to music study. When Kakoma invited Peter Cook from England to come and support the music teacher training function in 1964, Kakoma recommended a group of music teachers, and among them was Mutekanga, Ssalongo Kizza, Benedicto Mubangizi, Tom Oketch, Zadock Otojoka, and Moses Serwadda. These were his contemporaries,” Dr Wabyona notes.



Timeless anthem

Of his composition, Dr Wabyona speaks of Mutekanga’s creation as a timeless masterpiece meant to communicate what Makerere stands for, its aspirations as well as the values that it embodies. And as such, the anthem is one of the university’s most popular items of regalia that have stood the test of time.

“An anthem is the most compact statement of a people and it states their aspirations and their history, their heritage. If you want to know what Makerere stands for in two minutes, listen to the anthem. This is why we celebrate Mr Mutekanga for creating such a wonderful piece of art that has stood the test of time,” he adds.

Prof Nawangwe said it’s also worth noting that the anthem composed by Mutekenga is a rallying call for each individual who has gone through the gates of Makerere University to always seek out knowledge, speak the truth, and be upright. He expressed confident that the anthem, created 40 years ago, is still relevant to the current times and the changes experienced since then.

“It’s very relevant because at the time it was composed, we didn’t have as many challenges in society as we have now. Society is afflicted with issues of corruption and youth unemployment and what the anthem is saying, is that you seek the truth all the time and act accordingly and honourably. It says we build for the future and that’s our motto. As long as Makerere is here, we shall continue building for the future whether there are changes in society and generally in technology,” he added.



Recognition

As part of Makerere University’s 90th anniversary celebrations on August 3, 2013, Mr Mutekenga was recognised with an award from the chancellor, Prof Mondo Kagonyera, for his contribution to the university through the composition of its anthem.

“With big humility, I thank Makerere University for accepting my commodity. I say to the entire world that I feel honoured. I have never imagined that I would receive this honour when I am still alive. I am very grateful for the award,” Mr Mutekanga said at that time.

Makerere Guild President Lubega Nsamba has mourned the alumni, saying he stands as a role model for the current generation of young leaders at the university. He said the service Mutekanga has rendered is a blue print for them to follow.

“ He was a student here and became a lecturer as well, so he is a great alumni that has to be celebrated. When you look at the timeless and inspirational message that is embodied in the anthem, it’s a message that communicates to generations that have passed through and those that will pass through the gates of Makerere. It’s an anthem that has truly rallied the institution’s alumni into building for the future of their societies through innovative teaching, research and service responsive to national and global needs,” he noted.

