Makerere to offer early  learning degree course 

Makerere University has revealed plans to start teaching early Childhood Learning degree course by next year in support of the newly approved National Teachers Policy.

Early Childhood education and development is the foundational stage of human capital development worldwide.

It involves all learning and teaching processes that nurture a child to be adaptive to the environment and society that they live in.

The New Teachers Policy directs all teachers to have a Bachelor’s degree in Education by 2030.

Addressing the media about the forthcoming symposium on Covid-19 and education, Mr Mathias Mulumba, the dean of the School of Education and External Studies at Makerere University, said the institution targets to enrol 200 teachers per academic year.

“The institution has sufficient capacity to deliver demonstrative and practical learning to the trainee teachers because it already has an equipped Early Childhood training and research centre,” he said.

Mr Mulumba added that they have come up with a programme that will help teachers to upgrade to degree level.

“We believe that this degree is going to be offered by teachers who possess diploma as their highest qualification and it is a three-year course,” he said

Mr Mulumba added: “By next year this degree will be offered. We are about to finalise the processes for accreditation”

Mr Mulumba also revealed that they have come up with workshops to sensitise teachers on National Teacher Policy.

Mr Timothy Ssejjoba, the principal education officer in-charge of university education and training department at Ministry of Education and Sports, said attaining a degree in education is part of professionalising the teaching career and increasing the competence among the teachers.

“We have heard instances of non-professional conduct with in the teaching fraternity, this is meant that whoever come out should be on that level of professionalism,” he said.

Mr Ssejjoba said the National Teachers Council will, just like the medical and law councils, discipline the errant members of the profession in order to promote work ethics.

SYMPOSIUM

The forthcoming symposium on Covid-19 and education is slated to take place on November 24 to 26. It is aimed at providing a platform for stakeholders in education to analyse and discuss the impact of Covid-19 on the sector.