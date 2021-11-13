Makerere to offer early  learning degree course 

Makerere University main building. Photo | File

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

  • Early Childhood education and development is the foundational stage of human capital development worldwide. 
  • It involves all learning and teaching processes that nurture a child to be adaptive to the environment and society that they live in.

Makerere University has revealed plans to start teaching early Childhood Learning degree course by next year in support of the newly approved  National Teachers Policy.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.