Makerere to skill police officers, award Masters degrees

Makerere University and the Uganda Police Force yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding on how the university will skill senior police officers and award them with Masters degree in peace and conflict resolution.

Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, the vice chancellor of Makerere University, yesterday said the university is very happy that police contacted them for affiliation.

“We have been having programmes together with the police but this time, we are going to be together as we award their officers with Masters degree in peace and conflict resolution,” he said.

Mr Godfrey Golooba, the director of Human Resource for the Uganda Police Force, said the police officers at the senior level have been undergoing a senior command course at Bwebajja Police College for one year with affiliation from the United Nations University For Peace, San Jose in Costa Rica.

“With this new collaboration with Makerere University, police is looking forward to improving the quality of its officers countrywide,” he said.



About the course

Mr Godfrey Golooba, the director of human resource, said the course is always attended by senior police officers. The course has three major programmes which include police operations and staff work, strategic leadership and management and peace, governance and security.