Makerere to start mindset course

Makerere Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe has revealed that the university will effective next academic year start a new course on mindset education across all programmes.

Speaking yesterday during day two of the week-long 73rd graduation ceremony at the university campus, Prof Nawangwe said they realised that teaching their students only technical knowledge is not enough to produce fully-fledged graduates.

“Many studies have shown that imparting technical skills alone without soft skills is one of the problems hindering Africa’s fast development,” he said.

“In order to address this challenge, we plan to introduce a cross-cutting course in mindset education with effect from the next academic year. We believe this will not only unlock the enormous potential in our youthful nation but also will provide the requisite soft skills,” he added.

Students from colleges of Education and Agriculture and Environment graduated yesterday.

Prof Nawangwe asked the graduates to use the knowledge they have received from the university to change their communities, country and humanity.

The chancellor, Prof Ezra Suruma, urged teachers to be disciplined as they get employed in schools across the country.

He said during his tenure as head of the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit, one of the major national challenges they confronted was the poor performance of pupils in the Universal Primary Education schools.

He said the passing rate in literacy was about 50 percent and in some years, below.

“I wish to sensitise the Faculty of Education and External Studies to this problem so that it can be resolved.

My office attempted to reduce teacher absenteeism as one of the causes of poor performance. But we were aware of the complexity of issues that caused it and I hope the researchers in education can help to improve the quality of primary and secondary education,” he said.