Makerere University orders staff on burnt documents

BY DAMALI MUKHAYE

Makerere University management has directed all its staff to submit hard copies of their documents in order to reconstruct records that were burnt in the mysterious fire that gutted the University Main building last year.

A January 6 letter indicates that all Makerere University staff are required to submit all copies of their documents including appointment letters not later than January 20.

“This is to bring to your attention that the university is in the process of reconstructing staff records following the fire that gutted the main building,” the letter from the acting director of the human resource, Ms Lawrence Sanyu, reads in part.

It adds: “The office of the deputy Vice chancellor finance and administration is spearheading this noble cause with support from the directorate of human resources.”

The staff both teaching and non-teaching have been ordered to submit their documents to the respective human resource officers of colleges or units.

The documents

Among the list of documents each staff is supposed to submit include the appointment letter, academic documents (Masters, Bachelors, diplomas and others), confirmation letter, promotion letter and contract appointments

Others are a copy of the national ID, letter of offers (study leave, sabbatical leave, secondment, sick leave and post Doc), reinstatement letter(where applicable),recent letter of transfers, Makerere university email and telephone contact.

Makerere University Main Building that burnt in September 2020 housed the finance department, communications department, Office of the Vice chancellor and deputy Vice chancellor finance and administration, Office of the University secretary, central registry that housed audit, pension, salary and human offices. All documents (Audit reports, staff record, and students’ record) in those offices were burnt.

Few hours after the fire outbreak, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, went on his twitter account and assured the public that nothing was lost since all documents had been safely stored in digital form.

“The fire at our main building was a tragedy. However, I would like to assure all our alumni, staff, students and general public that all our records past and current, human resource and financial records are all safely stored in digital form,” Prof Nawangwe then said on his twitter account.

Makerere University Academic Staff Association (Muasa) chairperson Deus Kamunyu yesterday said: “There was total denial by the university boss that they had all the data stored in digital form but this letter has re-affirmed our fears that we raised in writing that some crucial documents have got lost. If the fire guts a building, it is always better if you report things that have been burnt instead of telling lies to hoodwink the public.”

The acting University Secretary, Mr Yusuf Kiranda, told Daily Monitor yesterday that he was not aware of the letter, but confirmed that this matter had been discussed by the top managers.

According to him, the university has the digital files of the staff, but they are asking for hard copies just for comparison.

BACKGROUND

After the outbreak of fire at the main building, police launched an investigation into the cause of the fire outbreak.

According to Police, the fire which broke out in the wee hours, is believed to have started from the roof spreading to floors that house both records and finance departments.

Prof Nawangwe promised to “restore the building to its historic state in the shortest time possible.”

But to date, the police report on Makerere fire has not yet been released and the planned reconstruction of the building can’t commence until this report is out. The planned fundraising drive has also stalled pending the release of the police report.

