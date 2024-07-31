Makerere University's Ivory Tower rises from ashes more intelligent

Makerere University’s iconic main building, the Ivory Tower, which was reduced to ashes in a 2022-devastating fire, is ready to rise once more.

The building is slated for commissioning around Uganda’s Independence Day, Monitor has learnt.

Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, the vice chancellor of Makerere University, shared his excitement over the replication of the historic building. However, he noted that not all previous occupants would return to the structure.

“Final touches and a few finishing are being done ahead of its commissioning. This will be Uganda’s gift on Independence given its importance in the life of the university,” Prof Nawangwe said.

To decongest the building and enhance its functionality, officials from the Finance Department, Human Resource, and Audit Department will not be accommodated in the new building. These departments will temporarily occupy offices at the teaching facility until funds are secured to construct another administration block.

Police fire brigade officers put out fire at the Makarere University main building on November 20, 2020. Inset is the building before it caught fire. PHOTOs/ABUBAKER LUBOWA/COURTESY

Prof Nawangwe said the new building will house the offices of the vice chancellor, deputy vice chancellor finance and administration, deputy vice chancellor in charge of academic affairs, communication department, university council officials, and the chancellor.

The project incorporated modern building methods, including a reinforced concrete frame, fire-resistant materials, and intelligent systems.

“The interior of the building has been completely redesigned, but the exterior architecture must be exactly what it was before the fire outbreak,” Prof Nawangwe added.

The university secretary, Mr Yusuf Kiranda, said the new building has been fitted with modern fire and security systems, cooling systems, elevators, natural lighting, rainwater harvesting, and plans for a photovoltaic system.

“We redid everything including modern fire systems, aesthetics, fire security, cooling systems, accessibility, elevators, natural lighting. We shall not switch on any light during the day, we have included rainwater harvesting,’’ he said.

Despite the joy surrounding the restoration, some university staff and students have called for transparency regarding the cause of the 2020 fire.





The building was left visibly cracked, tainted with smoke, and the windows blown out after it was burnt.

Dr Robert Kaguru, the chairperson of Makerere University Academic Staff Association (Muasa), demanded accountability.

“No doubt, we are happy that the main building has been restored. However, as critical stakeholders, we do not know the value of the building and have never received a report on what caused the fire,” he said.

Mr Bennet Magara, the chairperson of the Makerere University Administrative Staff (MASA), expressed similar sentiments, saying, “We are definitely excited about the restoration of our iconic building. It is the face of our university and an image of university education in the country. We hope it will never be torched again.”

The new building includes accommodations for people with disabilities and the elderly, with the addition of lifts, firefighting and alarm systems, and expanded public toilets. The basement, previously housing the printer and central stores, has been converted into a university museum. Modern amenities such as dedicated water tanks, generators, water sprinklers, and fire escape routes have been added.

The former Senior Common Room and University Council Room have been converted into seminar rooms, and the vice chancellor’s office space has been significantly expanded. The iconic tower will feature a new bell and clock, reinstated by John Taylor, the company that manufactured the original bell.

Funding

The reconstruction, which began on March 14, 2022, and reportedly costs Shs21 billion, is fully funded by the Government of Uganda.

Workers go about their business on the Makerere University Main Building in 2022. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

The project manager, Mr Louis Limo, said 85 percent of the work is complete, with the handover expected by the end of August 2025. Among the new additions is a mezzanine floor on the basement.

“We installed a fully-fledged firefighting system with fire detectors, hydrants, sprinklers, hose reels, and we upgraded the air conditioning systems. The building is fully accessible to persons with disabilities because they built ramps and ensured that the lifts, which previously did not work, are now functional,” Mr Limo said.

Background

Constructed in the 1930s and completed in 1941, the iconic building has been a symbol of Makerere University. The September 20, 2020 fire, which reduced it to ashes, left a void in the university community.