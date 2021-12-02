Makerere University to launch book on gender and socio-economic change

Associate Professor Consolata Kabonesa (2nd left), one of the authors and coordinator of the book writing project receives an assortment of books from Fountain Publishers official at Makerere University on Wednesday, December 1. Photo Courtesy

By  Isaac Ssejjombwe

What you need to know:

The book has 14 chapters divided into three themes; Work and everyday lives, post-conflict and Gender-based violence, and mainstream gender in policy response

Makerere University School of Women and Gender Studies (SWGS) is to launch a book titled ‘Gender and Socio-Economic Change’ with a focus on the everyday lives of women and men in Uganda.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.