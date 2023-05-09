Makerere waives off surcharges on late tuition payment

Makerere University students are celebrating after university management suspended additional fees for late tuition payments for the current semester.

In his letter dated May 8, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, the institution’s vice chancellor, suspended the surcharges following a meeting of the central management committee. This meeting was informed by the Students' Academic minister's request dated May 3.

“Given the financial hardship as highlighted, coupled with the envisaged challenges related to peak hour overload on the academic information management system, management resolved that all surcharges accruing from the late payment of fees for semester two of the academic year 2022/2023 are suspended with immediate effect,” Prof Nawangwe's letter read in part.

The surcharge policy required each student to pay Shs50, 000 if he or she did not pay at least Shs 200,000 for continuing students and 60 percent for freshers. This was in the first two weeks after reporting to the university before registering.

Prof Nawangwe also extended the deadline for students’ registration from May 12 to May 26 and encouraged students to take advantage of this extension to avoid inconveniences.

Registration is mandatory for university students. A student cannot sit for university exams if he/she has not registered for that semester.

Makerere University students will commence their semester two final exams for the 2022/2023 academic year on May 29.

Mr Robert Maseruka, the institution's guild president said the extension will help many students who have been facing financial challenges to clear their tuition balances. This is due to economic instability.