Makindye West braces for Ssewanyana-Luyirika duel

A decade ago, when Hussein Kyanjo said he wouldn’t seek another term in the House as the Makindye West lawmaker, the biggest question that arguably still stands was who would fill his large shoes? It’s understandable why this question has been posed because Kyanjo, who died in 2023 after years of struggling with an ailment that wouldn’t allow him to be his old articulate self, had used the two terms he represented Makindye West to define himself as a thorn in the flesh of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

He also marked himself out as a defender of Buganda Kingdom’s interests. One of the incidents that showed his willingness to express Ganda interests came during the 2007 Buganda Conference in New Jersey, US.

Kyanjo back then made a case for Buganda’s secession from Uganda if it was not granted federal status. Born in 1960 in modern-day Bukomansimbi, Kyanjo touched on what was largely seen as a taboo subject when he said the ruling NRM government was dominated by people hailing from President Museveni’s region in the west.

Kyanjo characterised Ankole, Bunyoro, Tooro, and Kigezi sub-regions as a single “super sub-region” which dominates positions in the Cabinet, as well as other government institutions and departments.

Two of a kind

If Makindye West constituency was looked at in terms of a relay race, Kyanjo received the baton from the Conservative Party’s (CP) Yusuf Nsubuga Nsambu.

The CP stalwart didn’t shy away from tackling identity issues.

In 2011, he told the Constitutional Review Commission (CRC)—chaired by Prof Frederick Edward Ssempebwa—that it was about to revisit the issue of citizenship in Uganda. Although he represented Makindye West in the Constituent Assembly (CA) that debated and passed the current Ugandan Constitution, Nsambu faulted it for wrongly listing Banyarwanda as an indigenous community of Uganda.

Nsambu, who would later go on to become deputy chief minister in Buganda Kingdom, premised his argument on the fact that he had never heard of a district or region being called home by the Banyarwanda.

Consequently, he proposed that they should be given political identities such as Tutsi and Hutu. Nsambu was passionate about so-called federo. He famously wrote a letter to President Museveni in 2004, warning that there would be dire repercussions if Buganda was not granted federo. Once Kyanjo took on Nsambu’s mantle, there were no worries if he would fill his shoes. When Kyango stepped down from elective politics ahead of the 2016 poll, there were doubts whether the slight favourite, Allan Ssewanyana, would fit into his shoes.

Enter Ssewanyana

Although not ideologically grounded as Nsambu and Kyanjo, Ssewanyana, a former sports presenter, had endeared himself to the Opposition supporters during his five-year stint as councillor for Makindye West.

His moment in the sun came in 2013 when a coalition of NRM and Democratic Party (DP) councillors converged at City Hall to impeach Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago over alleged misconduct. Ssewanyana was among the few councilors, who pushed the envelope in a bid to stop the process. His efforts included stepping on the table to forcibly show then minister of Kampala Frank Tumwebaze, a court order halting the meeting.

Although the idea of standing on the table was deemed as a stunt, it would later prove crucial when Lukwago challenged the impeachment in court. In nullifying the impeachment process, Justice Lydia Mugambe cited Ssewanyana’s stepping on the table as the fact that showed that Minister Tumwebaze had received a court order and just decided to ignore it – an act the judge said was contempt of court orders.

Brave heart

Ever since Makindye West was created in the run-up to the CA elections, it had been represented by two Muslims—Nsambu and Kyanjo. In 2016, Ssewanyana, who stood on the Democratic Party ticket, ended that tradition when—with the backing of Lukwago— he won with 37,554 votes. He beat Achilles Lubega (NRM), who got 12,887 votes, and Kyanjo’s son Farouq Hussein Kyanjo, who came third with 7,706 votes.

During his first term, Ssewanyana didn’t exactly take the House by storm as Kyanjo had done. He, however, always showed bravery. For instance, he was among the lawmakers who former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga suspended during the chaos that characterised the removal of presidential age limits in 2017. Ssewanyana also came to the rescue of Lukwago when goons—said to have been supporters of Gen Kale Kayihura, then police chief—besieged the Makindye Magistrate’s Court.

Lukwago was among the private lawyers who had instituted charges against Kayihura and seven other senior police officers relating to the police’s brutalisation of Dr Kizza Besigye’s supporters and onlookers. When news broke out that the Makindye court had been besieged, Ssewanyana found his way into the court.

He swiftly proposed to Lukwago that since the court was found in his jurisdiction, he (Ssewanyana) could easily mobilise his people to counter that of Kayihura. Wary of a bloodbath, Ssewanyana’s idea wasn’t entertained. He had, nevertheless, proved, yet again, how loyal he was to Lukwago.

Friendships tested

The aforementioned loyalty was tested in 2020 when Ssewanyana followed many Opposition politicians in Buganda in joining the National Unity Platform (NUP) party. This was despite Lukwago deciding to take the opposite direction in joining the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party.

During the cam- pa i g n s , S s ewa nya - na broke ranks with his new party and told his constituents to choose Lukwago over Nabilah Nag- gayi Ssempala, NUP’s flag bearer in the Kampala Lord Mayoral race. While this was perceived as an act of betrayal in the NUP quarters, Ssewanyana still managed to retain his Makindye West seat.

He stormed to victory with 18,116 votes, whilst NRM’s Achilles Lubega, who emerged second, got only 4,358 votes. With the 2026 elections around the corner, Ssewanyana’s opponents within NUP are saying he shouldn’t stand for a third term. They anchor this on Makindye West voters traditionally restricting their House representatives to two terms. This argument has been made by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Speaker Zahrah Maala Luyirika, who has made it clear that she will challenge Ssewanyana within NUP if he decides to stand again. “All along, we have been giving two terms to MPs who come along. Nsubuga Nsambu served two terms.

Kyanjo served two terms. There came honourable Ssewanyana, who we think will only serve two terms because at least Makindye West gives a second chance,” Ms Luyirika explained recently. Whilst Ssewanyana is a Lukwago loyalist, Luyirika has been an opponent of the Lord Mayor as they have disagreed for more than 10 years.

In 2013, Luyiri- ka, who belonged to the DP, was among the councillors who voted to impeach Lukwago, citing indiscipline, among others, a move that cost her Makindye West councillor position during the 2016 elections.

“I didn’t tire because I was the leader. You know we have two different categories of people: Leaders and politicians. If you are [a politician], you can tire quickly and give up after losing an election, but if you are a leader, and I’m a leader who likes solving problems for my people, you don’t tire. After losing, I dusted myself and started again,” Luyirika explained.

Two elephants clash

Once she bounced back at City Hall in 2021, this time on a NUP ticket, Luyirika was voted Speaker and her relationship with Lukwago hasn’t been the best. The recent standoff between the two has been about waste management in Kampala, with Luyirka accusing Lukwago and his executive of ignoring the Authority meetings.

“We have been waiting for a report from the Lord Mayor but nothing has come. Now our chambers where we meet from have been closed,” Luyirika said. Lukwago responded by sending an unambiguous warning to the councillors that they can’t outlast him if they go into a full-blown fight.

Lukwago said he isn’t the kind who turns the other cheek after being slapped. “The path they have taken is a dangerous one. If they want to fight me, they should know they can’t win that war. They will feel me because I’m not the kind who goes without a fight,” said Lukwago.

In pitching for the Makindye West parliamentary seat, Luyirika is taking ad- vantage of the fact that ever since Ssewanyana was released from prison after facing terrorism and murder charges, he has stayed clear of NUP activities.

“I don’t know if Honourable Ssewanyana will stand in NUP primaries because we don’t see him in NUP activities. He no longer comes to NUP meetings, so we don’t know what he is up to,” Luyirika, who is familiar with the Makindye West political terrain, said.

Ssewanyana has been accused by NUP foot soldiers of striking a deal with the regime to be released from jail. He vehemently denies this allegation. “We have never struck a deal with the NRM. When I got out of jail, I was sick and that’s why I decided to keep quiet but it has nothing to do with me being in bed with NRM,” Ssewanyana explained recently.

Joining PFF?

With his political home, for now, not known, sources say Ssewanyana could join his long-term ally Lukwago at Katonga Road in Kampala where the for- mation of a political party known as People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) is tak- ing shape.

“[Ssewanyana] remains fiercely loyal to Lukwago and it shouldn’t surprise anybody when he turns up at Katonga Road because even in 2020, he was supposed to go with Lukwago to FDC, but he changed his mind at the last minute,” a source familiar with Ssewanyana said on condition of anonymity.

Whilst NUP’s David Musiri has also indicated that he is interested in the seat, Luyirika clearly thinks 2026 is her time.