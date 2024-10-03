Malaba town authorities crack down on roaming animals

In a bid to restore order and cleanliness in the district, authorities at Malaba Town Council have resolved to penalise owners of roaming animals.

This decision was made during a heated council session, prompted by concerns over the increasing number of stray animals causing public nuisance.

Councillor Christiano Emopus Imoo, representing older persons, highlighted the issue, stating that these animals make the town, especially the market, untidy and destroy people's commodities and crops. Most of these animals roam at night, unchecked, causing significant damage.

Ms Amina Mbabazi, a councillor for Obore ward, noted that allowing animals to loiter in town erodes public trust in the council, with many believing councilors are in cahoots with the owners.

She shockingly revealed that some roaming animals even eat chapati and drink the local brew, becoming aggressive after getting drunk thus harming people.

"I think I'm the happiest person with this resolution because my people are the most affected due to their vulnerability," said Alex Ochir, secretary for community-based services. He appealed for swift implementation, emphasising the dangers posed to vulnerable groups like children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities.

Ms Annette Wenene, councillor for Amagoro ward, cautioned enforcement teams to maintain integrity during the operation, ensuring arrested animals aren't exploited for financial gain.

Town Council LC3 chairperson, Mr Andrew Orono Mugisha praised the participatory resolution process and urged councillors to inform their constituents. He announced plans to allocate resources for a hoarding centre to prevent animal disappearances.

Town clerk, Mr Isaac Omella Aseu confirmed his office's readiness to enforce the resolution, having liaised with the magistrate to expedite cases under the Public Health Act.

"Allow us to implement this resolution, though it may inconvenience some," he appealed.

During the council session, Speaker Julius Odiye threatened to suspend non-performing councillors, emphasising the need for collective action.