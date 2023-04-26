Malaria cases on rise in Bugiri despite interventions

Cases of malaria continue to surge despite interventions by the Ministry of Health, including provision of mosquito nets and indoor residual spraying of households, according to authorities in Bugiri District.

Dr Robert Mutumba Musenze, the District Health Officer, said from 2022 to-date, the area has registered two million cases of malaria.

Mr Geoffrey Kakaire Makombe, the Nabukalu sub-county chairperson, said at least 472 children have succumbed to malaria during the same period.

The above revelation was on Tuesday brought to the fore as Uganda joined the rest of the world to commemorate World Malaria Day, whose national celebrations were held at Bugiri District headquarters.

Mr Musenze said over the past two months, the district has carried out an indoor residual spraying exercise which has seen 98 per cent of the homesteads sprayed.

“I wish to thank the Ministry of Health for identifying Bugiri District to host this very important event, but must reiterate that we still need more help from the government to overcome the spread of malaria in the area,” Mr Musenze said.

Mr Kakaire, however, said the major cause of malaria-related deaths is shortage of drugs, adding that provision of mosquito nets and residual spraying of homesteads may not do much if shortage of drugs persists.

Ms Agnes Nabirye, a resident who tested positive for malaria, was surprised by a health worker who told her that there were no drugs, before being advised to buy them from a nearby drug shop.

Ms Zura Maneno, the chairperson Parliamentary Forum on Malaria, who is also the Obongi District Woman Member of Parliament, said the matter of shortage of drugs was addressed at the Floor of Parliament, but the government is still looking for funds.

Ms Hanifa Kawooya, the State Minister for Health in-charge of General Duties, who was the chief guest, said the government is working to end the spread of malaria.