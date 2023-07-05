Malaria Control Research Centre Opens in Kampala

Gudie Leisure Farm, a social agribusiness enterprise under its programme dubbed ‘Gudie Health plans’ has launched a laboratory that will help conduct more research on malaria control and prevention using organic mosquito repellants.

The laboratory is based in Najjera, a Kampala suburb.



‘Gudie Health plans’ aims to control mosquitoes and the malaria burden in the country.

According to the Head of Plans Prof. Robert Basaza, the center has been doing research to prevent malaria and has managed to come up with the organic mosquito repellants that help to prevent mosquito bites in humans.

“We get mosquitoes from our Laboratory which have no malaria. We test them on a human being who has smeared our repellant to see and find [out] how long it takes for that mosquito to bite. After seven hours we kill those mosquitoes not to go out of the Laboratory and bite other people,’’ Prof. Basaza said while interacting with journalists during the West Nile Region Business Symposium held on July 3 in Kampala.

Prof. Basaza said the product has gone through all necessary testing for seven years awaiting licensing.

He said the laboratory will not only make mosquitoes repellants but also contribute to innovative research to reduce the malaria burden in Uganda.

Dr. Emmanuel Otieno, one of the researchers, said that the laboratory has been set up to provide essential health care to Ugandans alongside government’s public health programmes.