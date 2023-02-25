Malaria drug resistance on rise – Health minister

Cases of malaria drug resistance are on the rise in Uganda, Health minister Dr Jane Aceng has said.

Dr Aceng said the malaria parasite has continued to become resistant to many the drugs, including Primaquine, Coartem, among others.

She added that mosquitos have become resistant to chemicals used in nets and indoor spraying.

She said there is an upsurge of malaria, identifying West Nile, Lango, Acholi, Karamoja, Bukedea and Busoga sub-regions as areas with the biggest number of deaths caused by the disease.

The Health minister made the remarks in Kampala on Friday while receiving Shs160m raised by Malaria Free Uganda Board and Ecobank Uganda under the Zero Malaria Business Leadership Initiative.

Dr Aceng also said some test methods currently in use in the country have become ineffective in detecting malaria parasites.

“You may assume somebody with fever doesn’t have malaria when they actually have it. We are going back to the first principles of looking for the parasite under a microscope,” she said.

Dr Aceng attributed the challenge to changes in the environment and self-medication.

However, Dr Aceng said a lot of research is going on to seek solutions, adding that the ministry has instituted a scientific advisory committee to follow up the issue of drug resistance.

“We we are hopeful that when we get the results, they will contribute to policy changes in malaria treatment in the country,” she said.

Dr Aceng said the government will, starting next month, begin distribution of at least 28 million mosquito nets treated with a mixture of two chemicals different from the one currently used.

She said the whole process of buying, transportation and distribution of these nets will cost the country about Shs47b.

Dr Aceng urged the public to participate in the fight against malaria, saying it requires a collective effort.

“We must all work together to ensure we achieve our goal of a malaria-free Uganda. The government, the private sector, and civil society all have a role to play in this effort. We must all be committed to eradicating this deadly disease once and for all,” Dr Aceng said.

Mr Kenneth Mugisha, the board chairperson of Malaria Free Uganda, a private initiative aimed at fighting malaria, said it is the responsibility of the private sector to support the government to save the lives of Ugandans.

“These are our customers and malaria imposes a direct business cost through staff absenteeism and high cost of staff health insurance. Malaria Free Uganda is committed to ending malaria in our lifetime,” Mr Mugisha said.