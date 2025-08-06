Malaria ravages Kampala's slums, residents demand action

Residents of Namuwongo, Kampala City's second-largest slum, are calling on the government for urgent intervention to combat the scourge of malaria, which has claimed lives, disrupted education, and strained families' limited resources.

Ms Maria Zaituni, a resident of Namuwongo with a family of five children, says the cost of malaria treatment in their slum life is so high that it makes it difficult for people to meet the costs.

"It is unfortunate that when I went to a pharmacy for just one person, the dose was Shs 200,000," Ms. Zaituni explained. "At my level, not working is so overwhelming. Sometimes all of us get sick, which leads us to use the money we could have used for developmental projects for treatment."

Fidah Nasirumbi, the chairperson of Yoka Zone, Namuwongo, has witnessed a significant number of people die due to malaria, and children have either dropped out of school or performed poorly. She calls for a swift government intervention to address the issue.

"The rapid mosquito growth and high malaria spread rate are facilitated by the slum-like structure, surrounded by water channels," Ms. Nasirumbi stated. "Water from Kampala City and other areas collects in Namuwongo, aided by the Nakivubo channel, which leads many people to suffer from malaria."

When residents visit the only government medical facility, they are often referred to buy medicine in pharmacies, which is expensive and unaffordable for the slum dwellers. Ms. Nasirumbi urges the government to come up with a mechanism to spray all the water channels with chemicals to help kill the mosquitoes.

In response to the crisis, the Muyenga Kampala Breez Rotary Club and Hope Against Malaria, in partnership with the C-Care Foundation, launched a three-month malaria prevention and treatment initiative targeting the Namuwongo community. The initiative, which was supported with Shs 35,490,000, aims to directly benefit about 1,000 individuals and indirectly reach over 20,000 people across Namuwongo.

The CEO of the C-Care Foundation, Mr. Azhar Sundhoo, emphasized that their efforts to fight against malaria are not only an investment in health but also in education, economic stability, and the very fabric of society.

"Our mission extends far beyond the walls of our hospitals and clinics," Mr. Sundhoo stated. "We believe that true healthcare is about building resilient communities, fostering environments where every individual, regardless of their socio-economic standing, has the fundamental right to health and a life free from preventable suffering."

Ms. Eva Kagona, the Programs Manager at Malaria Partners Uganda, urged communities to plant malaria-repellent plants like rosemary, lemongrass, and lavender to add to the existing efforts to fight against malaria.

"Let us encourage our communities to do small acts at a time, and we believe together we can end malaria," Ms Kagona stated. "Malaria is the leading killer in Uganda; about 14 people die a day, according to the people who come to health facilities, but those who die in the communities are not even mentioned."

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Uganda has one of the world's highest malaria incidence rates, with 478 cases per 1,000 population per year. Malaria is also the leading cause of sickness and death in Uganda, responsible for up to 40 per cent of all outpatient visits, 25 per cent of hospital admissions, and 14 per cent of all hospital deaths.