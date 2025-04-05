Male artist holds exhibition on strong, resilient women

Benjamin Solombi is holding a solo exhibition inspired by his experiences with women who have triumphed over societal challenges with resilience and strength.

Echoes of Disorder presents a compelling body of work that examines how individuals navigate life within their environments. Inspired by the distinct mannerisms of women around him, the artist explores themes of grace, resilience, psychology, and community through the lens of matriarchal authority.

The exhibition features semi-abstract paintings that unravel the intricate complexities of identity, both personal and collective in relation to how such identities shape experiences. Fascinated by the seemingly chaotic yet deeply interconnected nature of personalities and realities, the artist envisions society as a board game where each individual plays a unique role, their interactions revealing an underlying order within apparent disorder. Through dynamic compositions, layered textures, and expressive colour palettes, Echoes of Disorder captures the tension between individuality and collective existence, inviting viewers to reflect on the invisible threads that bind us together.

Solombi’s 26 artworks—which include The Wild Soul, The Anatomy of Being, Bride Price, The Forest Within, The Gardener’s Tale, A Glimpse into the Rabbit Hole, Predator Instincts, Awakening the Inner Self, The Unlikely Union, Pilgrims at Sea, Basket of my Bosom, and Together in the Fray—are on display at the Nommo Gallery, Uganda’s national gallery in Kampala.

The artworks

Together in the Fray shows two women playing a game of chess with cock and animal heads as pieces. Solombi says the pieces “are symbolic of the unique personalities that make individuals stand out and play roles unique to them in communities.” Bride Price depicts a woman hugging a cow. The cow and the woman are a metaphor of the traditional pressures and expectations about marriage.

The Forest Within shows two women in the forest: one is resting and the other is holding an AK47 rifle in both her hands. An owl is on a branch of a tree while a dog is barking.

This artwork speaks of the trial of the soul, and the times people are going through—the times of sorrow, loss, betrayal, and misfortune, among others. The Gardener’s Tale depicts a woman holding a basket with a cock and owl. Her child is standing on her mother’s right hand side. It is about the values parents instil in children like planting seeds in a garden. A Glimpse into the Rabbit Hole shows a woman moving on a long road in an urban setting while carrying a rabbit on her back and a lantern in her right hand.

Her child, who is carrying flowers and a cock, is in tow. A bird is flying in the air. It is about getting on a path where there is no turning back no matter how things get out of hand.

Predator Instincts depicts a woman seated on a roof of house with an eagle next to her. It talks about the people who prey on others and take advantage of them for their own selfish gain. The Wild Soul depicts a woman flying in the air near a tree. It is about a wild soul and tales of the character of a free spirited person who doesn’t conform to norms, and the struggles she goes through because of that unconstrained identity. The Anatomy of Being shows a woman gazing in the skies. It is about the things that have contributed to the person you are today, which pile up like textures through different experiences.

Awakening the Inner Self shows two women praying under trees. It is an introspection on how one should find his or her purpose in life. Pilgrims at Sea depicts six women sailing in a boat. One is holding a stick with the shape of cock on top while another is holding the curvature of a guinea fowl. It is about the abstract and predictable journey of life.

In her message in the catalogue of the exhibition, Ms Maureen Muwanga Senoga, the art educator, writes: “In the Echoes of Disorder exhibition, a male artist, Solombi Benjamin, brings attention to this issue through feminist and gendered lenses, illustrating the potential and contributions of women to society. His work stands as a testament to how art can inform both our inner creative potential and our understanding of contemporary and historical contexts.

Benjamin’s paintings use the medium of art as a tool to foster important conversations about the lived experiences of women and to challenge societal norms.” “Through his work, he demonstrates how art can encourage social change. For example, in Together in the Fray, Benjamin depicts two women playing chess, a game that requires concentration, creativity, and quick decision-making. This portrayal speaks to the ingenuity and sharp intellect of women,” Ms Senoga adds.

In Sizing up Pilgrims at Sea, Ms Senoga observes that Solombi “captures the ceaseless motion of women’s lives; constantly moving, whether visiting family, ferrying children to school, shopping, or enduring the nine months of pregnancy.”

The painting, she adds, “reflects the ongoing journeys of women, marked by conversation, reflection, and exchanges that shape their lives. The sea, with its varying waves, serves as a metaphor for the challenges, unresolved issues, and negotiations women face in the course of their lives.”

On his part, Mr Philip Balimunsi, the curator of the Nommo Gallery, says:“Through his art, the artist explores the delicate balance between individuality and collective existence, inviting viewers to reflect on the unseen connections that bind us all.” The exhibition, which opened on March 21 and will close on April 20, is part of the women’s month celebrations, honouring the significant contributions of women.

“My work deals with seemingly invisible things that play a role in how people approach life in society, for instance, destiny, identity, roots, and character, among others. And I look at these as echoes that are part of us, that can distort or give balance to our lives,” Solombi tells Sunday Monitor.

He adds: “I grew up in a family that has a very strong feminine presence. I was the only boy for a while among many sisters and their conversations and mannerisms started informing my creative process over time. I use animals because sometimes their mannerisms mirror our character as people.”



