Male, female patients share wards at Pakwach hospital

Alwi Health Center III in Pakwach District is struggling to provide adequate Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) services due to severe space deficits.

The facility, which serves over 900 people with an average of 8 deliveries daily, is forced to share wards between male and female patients, compromising patient privacy.

Hadijja Aliku, the senior Clinical Officer in charge of Alwi Health Center III, said the facility is overwhelmed with patients, and the shortage of delivery beds and space is making it extremely difficult to provide quality care.

"Though we are doing our best to rescue our mothers, the shortage of beds and limited infrastructure at the facility make it extremely difficult," Aliku said.

Expectant mothers are often forced to give birth on the floor due to the lack of delivery beds, and the facility's inability to meet the demand for maternity care is putting women's lives at risk. Ms. Oliver Piyic, a resident of Puyang, urged authorities to intervene, saying that expectant mothers are opting to give birth in the hands of traditional birth attendants due to the facility's limitations.

"We have seen after the birth, women are forced to go home due to the limited space at the facility because there isn’t a resting room," Piyic said. "Mothers are at risk, if the plights of women aren’t worked on to promote SRHR, because during birth, women need more attention with decent places."

The LC III Chairman of Alwi Sub County, Mr Robert Odia, advocated for the facility to be upgraded to a Health Center IV, citing the need for separate wards for males and females to ensure patient privacy.

"We are advocating for the facility to be upgraded to Health Center IV since the health facility is serving populations beyond its capacity based on its location on the highway," Odia said.

The District Health Officer, Dr Paul Ajal, said the district has lobbied for funds to address the infrastructural gaps at Alwi Health Center III. "Building a general ward at Alwi Health Center III to separate female patients from male patients being admitted in the same ward is ongoing," Ajal said.

MTN Uganda has partnered with the Alur Kingdom to address the health challenges in the area, including the installation of rainwater tanks and solar panels at Alwi Health Center III.

Ms Sylvia Mulinge, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Uganda, said the partnership aims to intensify the company's commitment to community development, focusing on healthcare, digital inclusion, and youth empowerment.

The Alur Kingdom's Executive Director, Mr Vincent Ochaya Orach, said the kingdom is committed to improving health services delivery in the area, including equipping health facilities with modern equipment through partnerships with organizations and grants.



