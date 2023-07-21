Male involvement plays key role in sexual reproductive health – report

A national study conducted in 2021 by the Center for Health, Human Rights and Development, CEHURD indicates males as critical stakeholders in promoting sexual and reproductive health.

The survey mainly focused on discussing attitudes and perceptions of male involvement in reproductive health.

"In most cultural communities, men control resources and decision-making processes on whether women should access health services such as Antenatal, HIV and cervical cancer screenings, and family planning among others," part of the study reads.

According to the Ministry of Health, male involvement in reproductive health would better its reception especially among married women hence improving health outcomes.

Ms Agnes Chandia Baku, a Commissioner in charge of Nursing said: "We need a comprehensive approach in involving the males in order for them to understand the magnitude of the problem and the interventions women are required to take in treatment."

She also cited a risk of Gender Based Violence arising from sexual and reproductive health issues: "When it comes to concerns surrounding sexual and reproductive health, everybody is a shareholder as you cannot treat one's wife without his consent hence male involvement is very key."

Mr Peter Eceru, Program Coordinator at CEHURD, Uganda pointed out a resource allocation gap in Gender Based Violence response.

"This is one of the least funded at the community level and requires an intervention in mobilizing communities to participate in GBV prevention and response, as well as menstrual hygiene."

He said this during a five-day training for partners in districts of Moroto, Napak, Katakwi and Amuria which seeks to strengthen women's participation and male involvement in response to Gender Based Violence and Menstrual hygiene.

Ms Chandia also urged different stakeholders to develop mechanisms and grounds for sensitising men in maternal health response and other aspects of sexual reproductive health.