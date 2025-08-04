Malewa: Dish connecting East Africans at the table

On the slopes of Mount Elgon, where Uganda borders Kenya, bamboo forests nurture an indigenous delicacy known as malewa—a smoky, earthy dish made from dried bamboo shoots. Once a ritual food of the Bagisu people, malewa has transformed into a cultural ambassador, crossing borders and gaining popularity across East Africa and beyond. Its journey mirrors the aspirations of the East African Community (EAC) and tells a compelling story of free movement, food diplomacy, and women’s economic empowerment. Today, malewa graces tables in Nairobi, Mwanza, Kigali, Juba, and Dar es Salaam—not only as a nostalgic dish, but also as a symbol of East African identity. Its migration tells a rare, positive story of intra-African mobility—one in which indigenous foodways travel freely across borders, carried forward by women who harvest, prepare, trade, and export it.

Malewa and East African market

Since the East African Common Market Protocol in 2010, the region has aimed to create a single economic space promoting the free movement of goods, services, capital, and people. For small-scale producers and traders, especially women, this has opened new doors. Malewa is one of the traditional products that have benefited from this integration. “The free movement of agricultural goods like malewa has fostered cultural unity and economic opportunity,” says Mr John Mulimba, Uganda’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Cooperation.

He adds that regional trade is helping create cross-border networks of producers, traders, and consumers who keep local traditions alive while expanding their market reach. The East African Customs Union (2005), the Common Market (2010), and the Monetary Union Protocol (2013) have significantly reduced trade tariffs, visa requirements, and transaction costs.

These policy instruments have facilitated smoother trade flows and given traditional products like malewa a new lease of life. Informal cross-border traders, the majority of whom are women, are now increasingly recognised as key agents in regional economic integration. A Uganda Revenue Authority officer stationed at the Busia border, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “Many strides have been made since the integration process, with achievements from the Customs Union established in 2005, the Common Market in 2010, and the signing of the Monetary Union Protocol in 2013.”

He added: “The cooperation has brought forth advantages such as the reduction of transaction costs for local products like malewa, the creation of larger markets, the stimulation of investment and industrialisation, and the promotion of social development that has helped address peace and political stability in the region.”

Women at the heart of malewa

At the centre of malewa’s success are women like Irene Wabule Walimbawa, who oversees the sorting and packing of malewa destined for export. Women are deeply involved in every stage of the value chain—from harvesting bamboo shoots on steep slopes, to processing, smoking, drying, and selling the final product in urban markets. In Mbale, Jinja, and Sironko, entire communities have organised informal women’s collectives that coordinate harvesting and drying schedules to meet the growing demand. Yet this work is not without risks. “During the rainy season, loose soils on the mountain can be deadly,” says Ms Sylvia Namono, a resident of Sironko District.

Despite the dangers, she continues harvesting and preparing malewa, which she sells at local and regional markets. “It is how I feed my family,” she adds. The bamboo must be harvested at a specific age and cured quickly to prevent mould, requiring both expertise and physical resilience. Many of these women have found ways to turn traditional fod knowledge into economic agency. In Mbale, where malewa is a culinary staple, women-led cooperatives are packaging it for sale in supermarkets and restaurants across Uganda and Kenya. Their branding includes biodegradable packaging, recipe inserts, and contact information for repeat buyers. Some women have begun training others in food safety and quality assurance, building a new generation of agro-entrepreneurs rooted in indigenous knowledge.

Ceremonial food to regional staple

Traditionally served during imbalu (Bagisu circumcision rituals) and weddings, malewa has long been a symbol of unity and transition. “It was believed to make boys brave,” says Mr Abubakr Dawa, a 75-year-old elder. Now, its meaning has evolved. With its distinct flavour—evocative of forest mushrooms—and compatibility with staples like millet and sweet potatoes, malewa has become a regional comfort food. The unity among the Bagisu in Uganda, and the Bakusu and Luhya people in Kenya, has popularised the consumption and sale of malewa in Kenyan cities such as Nairobi, Bungoma, Kakamega, Nakuru, and even Mombasa.

“I first tasted malewa at a wedding in Mbale,” says Monica Wangari from Kenya. “Now I always ask friends to bring some. It reminds me of our own forgotten traditional dishes.” This resurgence of culinary heritage is also shaping regional identity. “Malewa has become more than food,” says Mr Steven Masiga, spokesperson for the Inzu ya Bamasaba cultural institution. “It connects people through a shared cultural memory and taste.”

Expanding global horizons

While malewa is thriving in East Africa, its reach now extends into Europe. John Kariuki Mwangi, a Nairobi-based businessman and representative of the Slow Food Foundation for Biodiversity, is leading efforts to introduce malewa to food-conscious consumers in Germany, France, Italy, and Switzerland. “Through Earth Markets, we offer seasonal local foods like malewa at modest prices,” says Mr Mwangi. “But more importantly, we create spaces for community exchange and education.” Support from the EU has helped with product branding, certification, and export logistics. Export hubs in Nairobi coordinate shipments to European markets, while women in Uganda continue to harvest and prepare the bamboo shoots that form the base of the dish.

Challenges in harvest and policy gaps

Despite its growing popularity, malewa’s journey is not without obstacles. Harvesting inside Mt Elgon National Park is strictly regulated. “We allow controlled harvesting to avoid poaching and habitat destruction,” says Ms Christine Lynn Nakayenze from the Uganda Wildlife Authority. Staff accompany locals during harvest seasons to ensure compliance. “It’s intensive work that is quite demanding,” she says, adding: “A fibrous bunch of malewa costs Shs4,000”—equivalent to $1. A bunch can serve about 10 people. Moreover, attempts to grow bamboo in lowland areas have proven difficult.

“The unique mountain ecosystem cannot be easily replicated,” says Mr Richard Wopata, a local leader. International donors, including the UK and the Netherlands, have supported efforts to domesticate bamboo, but success remains limited. Women, who dominate the value chain, also face market access issues and lack support for scaling production. “Recognition of malewa as an export crop could help formalise its trade and attract investment,” says Uganda’s Trade Minister, Mr Francis Mwebesa. Programmes like the Buy Uganda Build Uganda (BUBU) policy provide a framework for enhancing local production and value addition.

Role of policy, regional integration

Uganda’s BUBU policy, alongside the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), offers tangible opportunities to boost intra-African trade. By removing trade barriers and simplifying cross-border trade documentation, these initiatives have enabled small-scale, often women-led, enterprises to participate more fully in regional commerce. Under the AfCFTA, tariffs on most goods are expected to be gradually eliminated, and national standards are being harmonised across African countries. This makes it easier for local products like malewa to find new markets across the continent.

Malewa and food tourism

Uganda’s growing food tourism sector is also driving demand. According to the Uganda Tourism Board, Uganda received 1,371,895 international tourists in 2024. This represents a 7.7 percent increase compared to the 1,274,210 visitors in 2023, which boosted the sector with a 25.9 percent revenue surge, totalling $1.28 billion. Malewa has become a culinary attraction in five-star hotels that host these tourists, such as Mbale Resort, Munyonyo Speke, and Serena Hotel.

Visitors often also encounter malewa at cultural dinners, food expos, and biodiversity events such as CIAT’s Biodiversity Bites, which highlight traditional crops. Though only occasionally featured, malewa’s presence at such gatherings underscores its role in telling Africa’s agricultural and cultural story.

Future of malewa: From margins to mainstream

There is a growing consensus that malewa deserves academic and policy attention. Professors John Muyonga and Archileo Kaaya of Makerere University’s Department of Food Science both advocate for research into malewa’s nutritional profile and agricultural potential. “If we want to ensure food security and preserve indigenous knowledge, we must study and support crops like malewa,” says Prof Kaaya. Research could unlock innovations in cultivation, processing, and marketing that would benefit women and communities along the value chain.

Meanwhile, elders like Mr Dawa continue to tell the origin story of malewa—how early Bagisu migrants, seeking refuge in the mountain’s caves, discovered bamboo shoots as a food source. “It was survival food,” he says. “But now it is food that connects people.” However, he maintains that, “malewa is eaten as a side dish. It’s not meant to be eaten alone, but as an appetiser. So, one does not need to overeat it.”

Symbol of unity, women’s labour

In the end, malewa’s migration is a gendered story of resilience and cultural pride. It is a story of women who climb mountains, brave wildlife, dry bamboo shoots in caves, and carry their culture in baskets to distant cities. Through their work, malewa has become a cross-border delicacy, a livelihood, and a political metaphor for pan-African integration. In a region where migration is often framed through crisis, malewa offers a different lens—one where movement fosters cultural diffusion, solidarity, and shared prosperity. It is a dish that, in its humble origins and smoky aroma, reminds us that Africa’s borders are not walls, but bridges.

HEALTH BENEFITS

Scientists explain that eating bamboo is not in vain. Freshly collected bamboo shoots have good amounts of thiamine, niacin, vitamin A, vitamin B6, and vitamin E. Also the bamboo shoot-based diets are a rich source of dietary fibres and phytosterols and less cholesterol contents which make them one of the popular natural health foods. The shoots, generally called culms, are collected from the wild from edible bamboo tree species that grow in the Mount Elgon slopes and preserved by smoking. At first glance, malewa can be confused with banana fibres due to their appearance but they are tender when boiled. To the Bagisu, it is reminiscent of forest mushrooms.



