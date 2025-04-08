Man, 20, lynched in Kisoro over alleged onion theft

Police in Kisoro have launched an investigation into the death of a 20-year-old man, Sebigori Julius, who was murdered on the night of April 6, 2025, by unidentified assailants over allegations of stealing onions.

Sebigori, a resident of Kibande Cell in Chahafi Town Council, Kisoro District, was working as a casual laborer (onion loader) in Muhindura Parish, Kisoro District, at the time of the incident.

IP Boaz Arineitwe, the Community Liaison Officer for Kisoro District, confirmed that the police received a report from Ingabire Bosco, a local resident, who notified them of the death at around 11 PM. Sebigori's body was found at Mukaranka Trading Center in Kanaba Subcounty.

Related Suspected phone thief lynched in Rubaga National



The victim was reportedly lynched allegedly in connection with onion theft or possibly under the influence of alcohol. IP Arineitwe condemned the act of mob action and urged the public to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

“Police have launched an investigation to identify those responsible for the murder,” Mr. Arineitwe stated, adding that the victim's body is currently at Kisoro Hospital mortuary awaiting a postmortem."

Maniraguha Efraim, the chairperson of Mukaranka Trading Center, said residents alerted him to the scene, where the murder took place in front of his shop. He called for a thorough investigation to bring those responsible to justice.

The 2024 police annual crime report indicates a 4.1 percent decrease in the number of crimes reported to police, from 228,074 cases registered in 2023 to 218,715 cases. However, the report also reveals that many cases are still pending in court, highlighting the need for continued vigilance and cooperation between law enforcement and the public.

According to the report, out of the cases reported to the police countrywide, 81,750 cases were taken to court, 46,302 cases were not proceeded with, while 90,663 cases are still under inquiry. Additionally, out of the cases taken to court, 26,328 cases secured convictions, 1,510 cases were acquitted, 10,333 cases were dismissed, while 43,579 cases are still pending in court.



