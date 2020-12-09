Man, 28, sentenced to life imprisonment for gruesome murder of four people

A medical police form 24 which was conducted on January 3, 2020 showed that Jumba was of normal mental status at the time of committing the crime.

The High Court in Nakasongola has sentenced a 28-year-old man to life in prison for murdering four people last year in Nakasongola District.

Justice Anthony Oyuku Ojok found Joshua Jumba guilty of murder after prosecution led by Mr Angelo Bengo Wasswa told court that on December 5, 2019, he (Jumba) murdered Amos Sekanza, 7, who was being taken to Wabigalo Health Centre for treatment, Judith Adur who was going to sell firewood at Wabigalo trading center, Alozius Matovu who was peeling matooke in his compound and Meshach Mawanda, a 10-year-old boy who was found grazing cattle.

"I have looked at the circumstances of the offence and it was horrible in my understanding. The lives of four innocent people was ended without any wrong that they had done. They were doing their own things and the convict ended their lives prematurely," the judge said.

Justice Ojok said Jumba took the law into his hands and was not remorseful throughout the trial but instead denied some statements he made at police.

“This murder caused tension in seven districts including Masindi, Nakasongola, Luweero and Apac among others," he added.

Although Mr Bengo, during mitigation, had asked court to sentence Jumba to 200 years and 11 months for each count, the judge noted that the offence of murder is punishable by death as provided for under section 39 of the Penal Code Act “although it deserves a maximum sentence which is usually reserved for the worst of worst case scenario.”

The judge further explained that Jumba is still a young man capable of reforming or capable of doing worse depending on the circumstances of the offence.

"I find it appropriate for the convict to spend all his entire life time in prison," the judge ruled.

According to the court records, Jumba after killing his victims on December 5 changed his clothes because they were stained with blood and went into hiding until December 6 when he was found and arrested.

The court records further indicate that on December 6, Jumba approached the traffic police officers at Katuugo for assistance with transport to Kampala since he was wanted for the killings, however he was arrested and later forwarded to Nakasongola police for further management.

Prosecution presented both Jumba's plain and charge and caution statements where he confessed to committing the crime.

A medical police form 24 which was conducted on January 3, 2020 showed that Jumba was of normal mental status at the time of committing the crime.