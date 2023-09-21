Man, 32, arrested over defiling 4-year-old daughter 

Police in Rubirizi District have arrested a 32-year-old-man accused of defiling his 4-year-old daughter.

Police on Tuesday identified the suspect as a peasant resident of Mugogo II Village in Rubirizi District’s Ryeru Sub County.

“We recieved information from area resident Ronia Kyarimpa alleging that the suspect was on September 19 found defiling his biological daughter,” greater Bushenyi police spokesperson Marcial Tumusiime told journalists.

“We had to swing in and arrested the suspect," he added in a brief interview.

The village health team officer, Pamela Musimenta, told Monitor that “medical tests showed the victim had been [sexually] used several times.”

"Tests were done at Rugazi Health Center IV confirming that she had been defiled many times. It is very unfortunate that fathers can no longer trusted with their own daughters," she observed.

Available information indicates that the suspect separated with the victim’s mother about three years ago.

“Early this year, the woman brought the children to stay with their father. The two children, including the victim and her 2-year-old brother have been staying with their father," Tumusiime revealed.