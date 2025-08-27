Man, 48, convicted of murder, aggravated defilement of two minors

Jinja High Court has convicted a 48-year-old man of murder, attempted murder and aggravated defilement.

Yusuf Mukisa, a resident of Bugenywa Village in Butansi Sub-county in Kamuli District, was found guilty on August 25 of the charges by Jinja High Court judge Joanita Bushara.

Prosecution told the court that Mukisa committed the offences in 2023 when he attacked three minors, who had been left at home by their mother, Ms Besi Mbwali, on the fateful night, defiled two of them before he hacked them with a machete.

One of the victims, a boy who was aged 13, died due to the wounds he sustained, while the two girls, aged 8 and 10, were rushed to Kamuli hospital, from where they received treatment and survived.

The court heard that the convict had just fallen in love with the mother of the victims before he turned against them, when their mother was away at night.

"The convict, a drug addict, demanded Shs600,000 from the minors, which their mother had received after selling her pig before she went to visit her sister in Kayunga District. When the children told him that they didn't have the money, he defiled the two girls before hacking them with a panga and then fled the scene," the court heard.

The accused first denied all the charges but later pleaded guilty.

Judge Bushara then said," You are convicted on your own plea of guilt, and this Court will pass sentence on September 2 this year."

Mr Yekosi Musujja, the Kyampisi Childcare Ministries (KCM) Case management officer who was in court told the media that the organisation had since 2023 when the offence was committed taken over the care and psyco-social support of the two survivors.

"We have been following this case and offering support to ensure the culprit is punished. We are also working with the family of the victims to ensure they are rehabilitated and also continue with their education," Mr Musujja said

The officer disclosed that this year alone, a total of 120 cases, which include child trafficking, defilement and child sacrifice, had been registered by the organisation.

He blamed ignorance, poverty and greed as the main drivers of such cases.