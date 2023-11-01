Man, 53, stabbed to death in fight over Shs1, 000 debt

Police in Agago District have detained a 32-year-old man for allegedly stabbing to death a 53-year-old peasant following a disagreement over Shs1,000 debt.

Aldo Okello Akech, a resident of Ocoyo Lamero village, Kaket parish, Lapono Sub County was arrested following the October 23 attack that left Tarasisto Okwera bleeding to death.

Okware was a resident of Nyer Ikan South village.

“The suspect repaired the Padlock of the victim for Shs2000, which he demanded from the victim. The victim gave him Shs1,000 and asked him to return for the balance of Shs1,000 later but the suspect turned violent while demanding for the full amount. He then grabbed a knife from the victim, chased and stabbed him at the left side of the rib,” police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said Wednesday.

According to police, several members of the community responded, arrested the suspect and took him to the LC1 Chairperson following the 2pm attack.