Man, 70, arrested over murder of 77-year-old brother

The territorial police in Kibuku District are investigating a gruesome murder case involving the death of a 77-year-old man.

According to police reports, the deceased has been identified as Sinini Lawrence, 77, peasant and resident of Natoto Central Village, Natoto Parish in Buseta sub-county.

The Bukedi North Regional Police Spokesperson, ASP Wilfred Kyempasa, confirmed the arrest of the suspect, Mutundi Sebastian, 70, also a resident of the same village who is currently in custody at Kibuku Central Police Station (CPS).

According to police the incident was reported on the evening of July 31, 2025, by the area LC1 Chairperson.

According to eyewitness reports, the suspect allegedly attacked the victim in his sleep shortly after he had returned from a local bar. He is said to have used a hoe to strike the deceased on the head, then inflicted further wounds on the neck and both hands.

“Upon receiving the information, the area LC1 Chairperson responded immediately, visited the scene, and managed to lock the suspect inside the room to prevent escape. He then alerted Kibuku CPS,” he said.

A team of officers led by SP Dickens Turyatemba, the District Police Commander (DPC), along with the Scene of Crime Officer (SOCO), homicide team, and OC CID, responded to the incident.

The crime scene was documented, statements were obtained from the area chairperson and relatives, and crucial evidence, including a hoe stained with blood, was recovered from the deceased’s room.

The body of the deceased was retrieved and taken to Kibuku Health Centre for a postmortem examination.

Investigations into the motive and full circumstances surrounding the murder are ongoing.



