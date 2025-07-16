Man accused of killing Kaweesi to be tried in absentia after failing to attend court for six years

The International Crimes Division of the High Court in Kampala has ruled that one of the men accused of killing former police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Andrew Felix Kaweesi, will be tried in absentia after evading trial for nearly six years.

Balyejusa Bruhan Kalyango, alias Masiga, will be tried in absentia after he failed to attend court ever since he was granted bail almost six years ago.

Kalyango, who was jointly charged with seven others, faces charges ranging from terrorism, murder, aggravated robbery, and belonging to a terrorist organisation.

The decision to proceed without Kalyango was delivered by a panel of justices including: Dr Winifred Nabisinde, Susan Okalany, Richard Wejuli Wabwire, and Dr Andrew Bashaija (alternate).

The judges noted that Kalyango had effectively waived his right to be present at trial through deliberate abscondment following the 2017 assassination of AIGP Kaweesi sent shockwaves throughout the country.

“The respondent’s failure to appear in court, abandonment of known residences, and severance of communication indicate that he has absconded. This act effectively waives his right to be present and to be heard at his trial,” the ruling reads.

Kalyango was granted bail on August 6, 2019, under strict conditions requiring him to report to court every month. However, he disappeared soon after the pretrial stage, prompting the issuance of criminal summons on multiple occasions.

Notices were also published on local radio stations and newspaper but neither Kalyango nor his sureties appeared in court.

Prosecution led by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Mr Lino Anguzu and Senior State Attorney Marion Ben-Bella, argued that Kalyango's continued absence was a deliberate attempt to frustrate justice.

“He sold his house, vanished from his known residences, and has not reported to court or contacted his lawyers. He used bail as a window to flee from accountability. His actions have stalled proceedings, affected co-accused persons, and denied justice to victims and the public,” Anguzu submitted

In their ruling, the judges referenced several case laws, including Uganda vs. Hon Herbert Kabafunzaki and Uganda vs Gulindwa Paul and Tumusiime, affirming that an accused person of sound mind who voluntarily absents himself after due notification forfeits the right to be present at trial.

“Justice must not be hostage to those who manipulate the system. A criminal justice system cannot allow impunity by pausing trials indefinitely for absconders,” the judges observed.

The judges also noted that the murder of AIGP Kaweesi had generated significant public concern and expectations.

According to them, prolonging the matter risked memory lapses among witnesses and would unjustifiably infringe on the right to a fair and speedy trial for the co-accused.

“Justice delayed is justice denied. The trial must proceed to protect the rights of the accused who are present, the victims’ families, and the public at large,” the court stated.

Kalyango had initially been represented by counsel Geoffrey Turyamusiima, who later withdrew. The court subsequently appointed Caleb Alaka and Evans Ochieng on state brief to ensure the respondent's right to legal representation was preserved despite his absence.

Kalyango’s alleged offences carry a maximum penalty of death, necessitating urgency and a firm judicial response, according to the court.

“It is in the interest of justice and public policy that the criminal proceedings against the respondent continue without further delay,” the court ordered.