Man accused of killing three younger siblings found dead 

A 20-year-old man who police have been searching for to answer murder charges after he allegedly hacked to death his three siblings in Fort Portal City in the June 26 attack that left two others hospitalised with grave injuries, has been found dead.

The body of Brian Mutegeki was found lying in a farm near River Mpanga in Fort Portal, western Uganda, a day after his three younger siblings were attacked and hacked to death in the wee hours of Monday morning.

The Rwenzori West Police spokesperson, Mr Vincent Twesige, said one Nelson Beinomugisha was on Tuesday inspecting his farm when he stumbled on a dead body which was later identified to be that of Mutegeki who disappeared following the gruesome murder of Charles Kagaba Charles, 7, Mutungi Kagaba, 4, and one Catherine aged two-and-a-half years.

Police on Monday said Mutegeki, a resident of Rwengoma B2 cell, Rwengoma ward, Central Division in Fort Portal City had been accused of committing the offence.

Brefin Kyomuhendo, 17, and Chris Kagaba, 7, were rushed to Kabarole Hospital theatre where they are still admitted following the 5am attack which happened while their mother, Mariam Nabukenya, a bartender was still at work.

“When our police team observed his body [on Tuesday], they found him lying face down with a stab wound in the stomach. A sharp knife was recovered about two meters from the body. It is not yet clear whether Mutegeki stabbed himself dead or he was murdered,” Mr Twesige said.

Mutegeki’s body was found the same day his alleged victims were buried in Hapuuyo town council, Kyegegwa District.