Man arrested after killing grandmother over witchcraft 

Police in Bundibugyo District in western Uganda are holding a 40-year-old man on murder charges after he allegedly killed his grandmother whom he accused of bewitching his twin brother who died in a boat accident. Issa Kato died after the boat he was travelling in capsized on River Semliki at Rwakasenyi village, Burondo parish, Burondo Sub County.

When information about Kato’s death reached his twin brother, he reportedly picked a machete and spear which he allegedly used to attack his grandmother, Faith Kabonesa accusing her and other family members of practicing witchcraft which caused the boat accident. Police said two family members - Kisembo Yofesi and one Kabaganda- who tried to intervene to save Kabonesa were injured in the scuffle.

They were admitted at Rwamabale health center, according to Bundibugyo district police commander, Mr Aggrey Okum.

One of the eyewitnesses, Sharon Katushabe said: “He (suspect) could not believe that his brother had died in a boat accident on River Semliki. He accused his grandmother and other relatives of bewitching him (Kato). We saw him entering the house only to return with a spear and a machete which he used to hack her.”



Burongo Sub County vice chairperson, Mr Fred Birungi said Kabonesa’s body was taken to Bundibugyo hospital for postmortem.

“It’s very unfortunate to know that our people still attribute every death that occurs in this area to witchcraft. I call upon religious leaders to educate the public that death is inevitable,” Mr Birungi said.

The district councilor representing Burondo Sub County, Mr Etienne Muhumuza, who doubles as the speaker condemned the act and called upon the family members to amicably harmonize grievances.