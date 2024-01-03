Man arrested as police foil robbery at former MP Munyagwa’s home

A gang armed with machetes tried to break into the home of former legislator Mubarak Munyagwa before police foiled overnight aggravated robbery, arresting a man on scene, authorities have said.

"On January 3 at approximately 3am, the Nsangi Territorial Police received information regarding an attempted aggravated robbery at the residence of Munyagwa in Kimbejja Cell, Budo Ward, Kyengera Town Council,” Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire noted.

Owoyesigyire added that “a swift response led by the Division Police Commander prevented the assailants from gaining access to Munyagwa's home.”

According to police, Munyagwa’s security guard Benjamin Mpaka sustained a head injury from a sharp injury as he tried to block the suspected criminals- and was promptly transported to Mulago Hospital for treatment.

“Fortunately, no one inside the residence was harmed. The timely reporting by Munyagwa and the rapid response of the police team on patrol played a crucial role in ensuring the safety of life and property,” Owoyesigyire emphasized.

Police maintain that there was no on-scene shooting at the residence of the ex-Kawempe South Division lawmaker, contrary to social media falsehoods.

In the aftermath of the attack, police introduced K9 units to the scene, but their efforts were hindered by downpour.

“Despite the challenging weather conditions, one suspect attempting to flee the scene in a Datsun pick-up registration number UAK 182A was apprehended. The suspect is currently in custody, aiding ongoing police investigations,” Owoyesigyire said in a Wednesday statement.

He added: “We commend Munyagwa for promptly reporting the incident, enabling the police to respond effectively and prevent further harm.”

According to the annual police crime report 2022, a total of 6,854 cases of robberies were reported during the year compared to 5,275 cases reported in 2021. This reflected a 29.9 percent increase in the crime category.

The report indicated that cases of robberies where lethal weapons were not used were 4,338 cases while cases of aggravated robberies where lethal weapons like firearms and machetes were used were 2,516.