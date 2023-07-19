Man arrested for defiling 8-year-old girl

The Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) desk at Atiak Police Station in Amuru District is currently holding an 18-year-old man for allegedly defiling an 8-year-old girl.

The suspect, a resident of Pacilo West Village, Atiak Sub-County in Amuru District, was arrested on July 19.

Aswa River Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr David Ongom Mudong, confirmed the incident, saying that the suspect is currently detained at Atiak Police Station pending further investigations.

According to Mr Ongom, the girl was defiled on Tuesday morning, and the matter was reported by her father.

The suspect will be charged with aggravated defilement.

"Our officers have arrested the suspect allegedly involved in an incident of aggravated defilement of an 8-year-old girl (name withheld because she is a minor), which took place on July 18, 2023, at around 4 pm in Pacilo West Village," Mr Ongom said.

According to the father of the victim and an uncle to the suspect, the suspect, who was at home together with the victim and two other young children below the age of five, lured the victim from the compound into a nearby bush, approximately 50 meters away from home, and engaged in unprotected sexual intercourse with her.

Upon returning home, the victim's biological father found her crying with her clothes stained with fresh blood, arousing suspicion.

She was immediately taken to Yalayala Secret Heart Health Center II, where she confided in her sister and a nurse about the sexual abuse she endured in the bush.

The nurse's examination revealed that the victim's private parts were torn and still bleeding with fresh blood. This prompted the nurse to report the incident to the O/CID Atiak Police Station, who immediately responded to the call.

Subsequently, the detectives took the victim for a medical examination on Police Form 3A (PF 3A) to determine the extent of the sexual assault on the victim.

She was also put on Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) to reduce the risk of HIV infection.

Meanwhile, the suspect is awaiting examination on Police Form 24A (PF24A) to determine sexual assault and PF24 plain to assess his mental status as part of the ongoing investigations.

Statements have been obtained from the victim, complainant, and other relevant sources to guide the investigations.