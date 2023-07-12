Man arrested for hacking girlfriend to death

Residents of Luwayo village in Kawolo Division, Buikwe district, were left in utter shock as a man brutally hacked the mother of his child to death.

Ms Hellen Butoto, the spokesperson for Ssezibwa Regional Police, stated that investigations have been initiated to determine the circumstances surrounding the murder of Ms Priscilla Agasiru by her boyfriend.

Ms Ekurius Wazemba and his father, residents of the same area, have been arrested on charges of murder, according to Butoto. The incident took place on July 11 in Luwayo village.

“The matter was reported by the deceased's brother that the body of his sister had been slaughtered and dumped at the roadside of Luwayo village by the boyfriend whom she had a baby with. The deceased was cut into two parts, the head and other parts. We have suspects in our police custody to help investigations,” SP Butoto said.

The head of the victim was found with multiple deep cuts, as revealed by the police.

Scene of Crime officers (SOCO) and Homicide detectives visited the scene to collect evidence while investigations continue. They recovered blue sandals and a machete at the crime scene, where signs of a struggle were evident.

The body has been transferred to Kawolo General Hospital for a postmortem examination, while investigations are ongoing.

According to the Police Crime Report of 2022, there was a decrease of 19.9% in reported cases of murder resulting from domestic violence, with a total of 301 cases reported compared to 376 cases in 2021.