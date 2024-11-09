Man arrested for impersonating State House agent in Kisoro by-election campaigns

A 30-year-old man from Kasese District claiming to be a State House agent has been arrested in Kisoro District where he was found campaigning for an Independent candidate for the district woman Member of Parliament ahead of the November 14 by-election.

Bridge Murokole Agaba was arrested following a video that went viral on social media showing him campaigning at Grace Akifeza Ngabirano’s rally. In the video, Agaba is seen claiming that he was sent by State House to canvas votes for Ms Akifeza.

Kisoro District police commander, SP Ben Niwamanya said Agaba will be charged with impersonation. He condemned the action of the suspect saying it tarnishes the name of the state house.

" We have arrested one Agaba Bridge who has been masquerading as a person from the State House saying he has come here to look for votes for one of the candidates. But we have discovered that he is not from the State House and we have charged him with calling himself of what he is not. Masquerading as a state agent is so bad because it taints the image of the State House, the president and it is a very big offence. You can’t call it yourself and move scort free," Mr Niwamanya said.

Mr Agaba reportedly told police that he works for ’Mwaganza’- light political ideology under Mr Kenneth Mafabi, special political presidential advisor. He said that Mwaganza is a political organ looking for votes for President Museveni. However, he couldn’t produce documents showing that he works with State House.