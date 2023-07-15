Man arrested for impregnating 16-year-old disabled daughter

Police in Bukomansimbi District are holding a 36-year-old man for defiling and impregnating his 16-year-old disabled daughter.

The suspect is a resident of Gongwe Village, Kigangazi Town Council in Bukomansimbi District. The suspect was arrested along with his 30-year-old wife for not reporting the matter.

According to the victim, her father started defiling her at the age of 14 until last year when he made her pregnant and chased her away from home.

“The first time he defiled me, I told my mother what he did to me, but she gave me a deaf ear. I even gave her the Shs10,000 note which my father gave me so that I do not tell anyone, but she said I was a liar,” the victim said.

The victim has a disability on both hands.

Kigangazi Town Council Chairperson, Mr Yasin Kawuma said some concerned citizens informed him about the victim’s plight and he decided to involve the RDC's office.

“I was informed that after the girl gave birth to twins, her parents chased her away from home and she sought refuge at the home of her paternal aunt whose husband also chased her away,” he said.

This prompted the police to storm the home of the suspect and arrested him.

In his defence, the suspect said: “I doubt whether those twins are mine because I had sex with her a long time ago and I only ask for your forgiveness.”

The victim’s mother said: “When I asked him (suspect) he told me it was not true and when the twins were born, I saw them resembling him, but still he continued denying them."

Bukomansimbi deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Fred Kalema condemned the act of the father who shattered his daughter’s future.