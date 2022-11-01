Man arrested for killing his brother over pig

Police in Fort Portal City are holding a 25-year-old man suspected to have killed his brother whom he accused of killing his pig.

The suspect on Monday confessed to having killed his brother Charles Mutegeki who had allegedly invaded his home and killed his pig which annoyed him and got a panga and cut him into pieces.

“It was on Monday at around 11am when Moses Karatunga (suspect) came with a panga at Mugusu police post, alleging that he had killed his brother Charles Mutegeki. He told the police officers who were around that the deceased had killed his pig, so with a lot of annoyance, he decided to get a panga and also cut him to death,” Mr Vincent Twesige, the Rwenzori West Regional Police Spokesperson, said.

He said the suspect was immediately arrested and forwarded to Fort Portal North Central Police Station together with the exhibit.

Mr Twesige said both the suspect and deceased are residents of Kinyangende village, Nyabuswa Parish, Mugusu Sub County in Kabarole District.

The police officers who visited the scene of the crime found the deceased with severe cuts all over the body.

Similar incident

In August this year, a 20-year-old man in Bundibugyo District killed his brother for allegedly invading his garden to steal his Cocoa pods.