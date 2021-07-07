Man arrested for selling 9-year-old daughter at Shs9m

By ABUBAKER KIRUNDA More by this Author

Police have arrested a 34-year-old man on charges of ''aggravated human trafficking'' after he allegedly sold off his 9-year-old daughter to a traditional herbalist at Shs9million.

Busoga East region police spokesperson, Mr James Mubi says they swung into action upon receiving intelligence information about the man's intent.

With the help of some residents from Naluwerere trading center, Kapyanga Sub-county, security officers were able to track down the suspect before handing over the child to the presumed buyer.

A police man who posed as the potential buyer arranged to meet the suspect at Bukonde swamp along Malaba – Tororo highway where he unsuspectingly showed up with his daughter to pick the money.

Mubi says the hunt is on for his other accomplices and the actual traditional herbalist who was planning to buy off the child.