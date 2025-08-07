Man arrested in Kabale for allegedly bribing UPDF recruitment officers

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Kabale Municipality, South Western Uganda, for allegedly attempting to bribe Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) recruitment officers during an ongoing enlistment exercise.

The suspect, Esau Niwandinda, a resident of Nyakarambi Cell, Birambo Parish in Maziba Sub County, Kabale District, was arrested on the final day of the three-day recruitment drive held at Kabale Municipal Stadium.

He reportedly offered Shs1,000,000 to recruitment officers in a bid to secure a slot in the UPDF.

According to Major Kiconco Tabaro, the Public Information Officer for the UPDF 2nd Infantry Division, Niwandinda was immediately handed over to Kabale Police Station for further investigations and possible prosecution.

“He was arrested as he attempted to bribe with Shs1,000,000 to be recruited into the UPDF. Such acts are criminal and punishable by the laws of Uganda. Those who think they can bribe and enter the UPDF are daydreaming, get warned, we will get you,” Major Tabaro said.

He emphasized the army’s commitment to a transparent and merit-based recruitment process, warning the public that bribery has no place in UPDF enlistment.

“For us, this recruitment is free of charge. Whoever tempts us to bribe our officers will be arrested, and whoever approaches us will be arrested and prosecuted. We are calling upon those in the districts where we are heading next, Ntungamo, Rukungiri, Bushenyi, and Mbarara, to stop thinking of trying to bribe us. You will be prosecuted in courts of law. This exercise is purely free of charge,” he added.

Major Tabaro noted that the ongoing recruitment exercise aims to enlist 1,447 recruits from the Western region.

“Successful applicants will report to Kaweweta Training School in Nakaseke District within three days after completing the recruitment process,” he said.