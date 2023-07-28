Man arrested in university hostel with explosive materials

A man alleged to have carried out blasts on Monday that sent residents near Kyambogo University in panic thinking it was a terror attack has been arrested in a hostel.

The suspect has been detained at Jinja Road Police Station for illegally being in possession of explosives.

Police recovered different of chemicals, fuses and other items that they said are used in the making and detonating explosives.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman Patrick Onyango confirmed the arrest and said he’s yet to get details of the case.

“True there is a suspect who was arrested from Banda. I can't give you details right now,” Senior Superintendent of Police Onyango said.

Mr Thomas Kuchana, the Local Council 1 chairman of Banda II Zone, told this publication that residents complained to him about loud explosions that happened on Monday between 11am and 1pm.

He said the loudest blast happened on Tuesday at 1pm.

“It was so loud like a bomb that everyone got concerned. I started searching where it happened after residents contacted me to establish what was going on in their village. With the help of the police, we traced the crime scene,” Mr Kuchana said Thursday.

Mr Kuchana said the suspect first told them that he was a student of Kyambogo University in his final year pursuing a degree in engineering, but when he was tasked to present his admission letter and school identity card, he failed.

“He then told us that he had completed school and he was doing an internship in the city centre and that the blasts were part of his personal tests,” Mr Kuchana said.

He said when the suspect started changing statements, they agreed that the police detain him for further interrogation.

