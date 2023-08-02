Man arrested over attempted suicide

The Territorial Police in Kampala Metropolitan, North and Nansana Division, are guarding a one Kasirye Faizo, a 26-year-old, brick layer of Kazinga – Nsumbi, for attempted suicide by burning after he was rejected by a married woman of 3 children.

According to police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, the suspect will be arraigned in court as soon as he is discharged from hospital.

"The facts gathered indicate that Mr Kasirye Faizo has been stalking Ms Namakula Nally Deborah for several years with the full knowledge that she is a married woman to Mr Ssenabulya Michael," Mr Enanga said in a statement on August 1.

He added: "On July 23, 2023 at around 11pm, his advances were again rejected by the victim who was in the company of her two friends at Meeting Point bar Kamukamu for a music show."

Mr Enanga further noted that, after being rejected, Kasirye returned to his home and set himself a blaze in an attempted murder.



"Surprisingly the following day, July 24, residents found when Kasirye Fazio, had poured paraffin and set himself on fire. He wanted to kill himself because Namakula Nally, a married woman had rejected his love," he said.

"The whole body got burnt and the skin fully peeled off. The male victim was rescued by Kyebando police and rushed to Mulago hospital," he added.

Police condemned the unfortunate incident, urging people to recognise that their life is precious and worth than any relationship.