Man arrested over death of wife in Nansana house fire

Nasana Police in Wakiso District have arrested 27-year-old Matia Luyima on allegations of suspected arson which led to the death of his wife on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified by police as Patience Katusabe, a 31-year-old female resident of Nansana West 2 A zone.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said the fire that claimed Katusabe might have been planned.

"It is alleged that at around 2:50pm, Luyima reported an incident of a fire outbreak where his wife was burnt in a two roomed house," the suspect stated in a police statement.

Preliminary police investigations suggest that the deceased was reportedly locked in the house by the husband before he went to work on Tuesday morning.

Onyango told Monitor that after locking the door, the husband left- only to return home at around 1:30pm and found his house on fire while his wife was inside dead.

"There was a charcoal stove suspected to have been the cause of fire," Onyango added.

Luyima then raised alarm which attracted neighbours who put off the fire using sand and water but found the woman burnt dead on a bed in the bedroom.

Police said they have commenced investigations into the matter.