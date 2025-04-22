Man arrested over defiling two-year-old daughter

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in central Uganda for allegedly defiling his two-year-old daughter, police said Monday.​

The suspect, a casual laborer in Kotwe village, Nazigo Sub-county, Kayunga District, is accused of committing the offense on Good Friday.​

The child is receiving treatment at Kayunga Regional Referral Hospital for injuries sustained during the alleged assault.​

The child's mother, Prossy Mbabazi, said she left her daughter in the care of her husband while she went to graze cattle.​

"At around 1 p.m., I returned home with the cattle but was surprised when my daughter, who usually welcomes me, did not show up," Mbabazi said.​

Upon entering the house, she found the bedroom door locked.​

"I tried to call but there was no answer. This prompted me to force the door open and found my daughter sleeping on the bed. When I looked around, I saw fresh blood stains on the bedsheets," she said.​

Mbabazi said her husband remained silent when questioned and then fled.​

She raised an alarm, and neighbors pursued the suspect, who was apprehended in a nearby bush and handed over to police.​

Kayunga District Police Commander Rosette Sikahwa said a medical examination confirmed the child had been defiled, resulting in ruptured private parts.​

Polices preferred a charge of aggravated defilement against the suspect.