Man arrested over defiling two-year-old daughter in Kayunga
What you need to know:
A 25-year-old man has been arrested in central Uganda for allegedly defiling his two-year-old daughter, police said Monday.
The suspect, a casual laborer in Kotwe village, Nazigo Sub-county, Kayunga District, is accused of committing the offense on Good Friday.
The child is receiving treatment at Kayunga Regional Referral Hospital for injuries sustained during the alleged assault.
The child's mother, Prossy Mbabazi, said she left her daughter in the care of her husband while she went to graze cattle.
"At around 1 p.m., I returned home with the cattle but was surprised when my daughter, who usually welcomes me, did not show up," Mbabazi said.
Upon entering the house, she found the bedroom door locked.
"I tried to call but there was no answer. This prompted me to force the door open and found my daughter sleeping on the bed. When I looked around, I saw fresh blood stains on the bedsheets," she said.
Mbabazi said her husband remained silent when questioned and then fled.
She raised an alarm, and neighbors pursued the suspect, who was apprehended in a nearby bush and handed over to police.
Kayunga District Police Commander Rosette Sikahwa said a medical examination confirmed the child had been defiled, resulting in ruptured private parts.
Polices preferred a charge of aggravated defilement against the suspect.
Sikahwa noted that six cases of defilement were reported in Nazigo Sub-county last month alone.