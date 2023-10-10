Man arrested over girlfriend's death

Busoga East police are holding a 25-year-old man on suspicion of being involved in the death of his teenage girlfriend, Ruth Ahereza.

The suspect, a resident of Kakola cell in Ivukula town council, Namutumba District, is believed to have committed the crime on October 6, 2023, before going into hiding.

He was arrested when he returned home to collect some household items. Reports suggest that the suspect had been living with Ahereza since January 2023, but their relationship was fraught with continuous misunderstandings. This led Ahereza to leave his house in August 2023.

According to an anonymous friend of Ahereza, she had been staying with Ahereza for the past month after a fallout with her boyfriend. The suspect persistently tried to convince her to return to his house, but she refused, citing difficult living conditions.

Ahereza's friend noted that on October 5, 2023, the suspect claimed to have secured a job for her in Iganga District and lured her into accompanying him for the job offer.

However, Ahereza's lifeless body was discovered locked in the suspect's bedroom on the evening of October 6, triggering suspicion about his involvement, as he failed to report the incident to authorities.

Ms Diana Nandawula, the Busoga East police spokesperson, confirmed the arrest stating that key evidence links him to Ahereza's death.

She explains that the autopsy report revealed signs of strangulation and bruises on Ahereza's neck.