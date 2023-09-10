Man arrested over killing his wife and 3 children to death

Police in Rubirizi District have arrested a 40-year-old man on allegations of brutally killing his wife and three children.

The peasant man, who is commonly referred to as Boy, was arrested by police on Saturday morning over murder.

He is a resident of Munyonyi Two A Cell, Munyonyi Parish, Katanda Sub County in Rubirizi District

Greater Bushenyi police spokesperson Marcial Tumusiime identified the deceased as 28-year-old housewife Asanansi Musimenta, together with their children Andrew Akandwanaho, 4, Javira Akanyijuka,3, and 2-month-old Davis Atwijukire.

It's alleged that Boy arrived home from a drinking spree, started quarreling with his wife and ended up killing the wife and the 3 children.

"The suspect is a drug addict and has been over drinking alcohol. On the fateful day when he came out of the bar, he had an exchange of hot words with the wife. He then picked a panga and cut the four family members dead," Tumusiime observed in a press statement on Saturday.

He added: "The bodies were found with deep cut wounds, on the head and hands and after committing the offense, he tried to escape but was arrested from from his father’s house."

Neriko Twesigye, a defence secretary for Mikono Ebiri 1 Cell told Monitor that an angry mob with intent to lynch the suspect tampered with the scene and thus no killer weapon had been recovered from the crime scene by press time.

"The angry local residents wanted to kill the suspect but were intercepted by police. They had already trespassed the crime scene and most of the important items that would be used in likely prosecution were lost," he said.

Meantime, Tumusiime said all the four bodies were taken to Rugazi Health center IV for postmortem.