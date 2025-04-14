Man arrested over killing two Sembabule village leaders with hoe

Police in Sembabule District are investigating a double murder in which a man allegedly killed a village chairperson and his deputy during a dispute over land.

The incident occurred on Saturday at around 4pm in Kigando B Village, Mijwala Sub-county. The victims have been identified as Kafuma Mbazira, the village chairperson, and his deputy, Steven Sunday.

According to local residents, the suspect, Michael Ssenyondo, had sold part of his land to multiple buyers.

However, he reportedly continued harvesting coffee from a plot sold to one of the buyers, John Mawanda. Mawanda then lodged a complaint with local leaders, prompting them to summon Ssenyondo for a meeting.

The village council convened at Mawanda’s home, but the meeting turned violent.

“Ssenyondo grabbed a hand hoe and struck both leaders,” said one witness who requested anonymity.

Sunday died on the spot, while Mbazira succumbed to his injuries later at Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala.

Following the attack, Ssenyondo fled the village and went into hiding. Enraged residents vandalized his home and destroyed part of his banana plantation.

Darausi Maalo, the internal security officer for Lyabaana Parish, described the suspect as a former drug user whose behaviour had become erratic in recent months.

“He wasn’t in his right senses. We believe the drugs he’s been abusing influenced his violent behaviour,” Maalo said.

Southern Regional Police spokesperson Twaha Kasirye confirmed that detectives had tracked and arrested Ssenyondo in Kyanamukkaka Sub-county in neighbouring Masaka District.

“We rescued him from a mob that was baying for his blood,” Kasirye said.

He added: “We strongly condemn such acts of mob action and have begun hunting down those who took part in the destruction of his property.”