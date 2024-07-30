Man arrested over raping 104-year-old woman in Fort Portal school

Police in Fort Portal City have detained a 20-year-old male resident of Kyabwire Cell, Nyakitokoli Parish in Karangura sub-county on allegations of raping a 104-year-old woman from the same area.

Rwenzori West Region police spokesperson Vincent Twesige said the incident occurred at around 3am on Sunday, in one of the classrooms at Three Star Nursery and Primary School.

"It's alleged that on July 28, 2024, at around 3am, Three Star Nursery and Primary School security guard Moses Bwambale heard alarm in one of the classrooms. He tiptoed to the location and found the suspect raping the victim," Twesige said.

Bwambale told Monitor that he also heard the victim appealing for help although he first thought the incident was happening outside the school premises. .

"When I heard the noise, I thought someone outside the school compound needed help because the school is near the road. When I reached outside, I could not see anything. I decided to return to the school, and the noise became louder. This time, it was coming from the classroom area. It was drizzling,” he explained on Tuesday.

Bwambale added that: “When I reached the classroom, I torched and saw the man raping an old woman.”

Asked how the suspect could have accessed the room, the security guard said he had forgotten to lock.

“The suspect tried to flee but I made alarm and other people from the neighborhood came. Resulting into his arrest and transfer to Karangura Police Post,” Bwambale noted.

"I did not see them coming or entering the classroom, but I know the old woman stays in Kazigo Trading Center, where she is always seen during day. All people love her to the extent that they give her free food. I don't know how the man took her inside the classroom," Bwambale revealed.

Twesige said a rape case had been registered at Karangura Police Post on Tuesday.

“The scene was visited and documented although pupils had tampered with it since it is a school. Exhibits were recovered and are pending submission for forensic analysis,” he emphasized.