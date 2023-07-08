Man arrested with four headless goat carcasses, nine chicken

Police say the suspect, whose names weren't disclosed, was reportedly from Iganga en route to Bugembe in Jinja North Division.



According to Mr James Mubi, the Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, the suspect was intercepted by a patrol unit at around 6am on Friday, and upon checking his luggage, they found the bizzare exhibits and a knife.



Mr Mubi said the suspect will help Police in investigations, including escertaining who asked him to transport the dead goats and chicken in such "an unacceptable manner".



“They slaughtered the goats and chicken, all suspected to be stolen, and packed them in a sack destined for Bugembe for roasting along the highway,” Mr Mubi said.



He urged the public to always buy meat and chickens designated places (butchers), and also be mindful of the animals and birds they slaughter for consumption, saying some may be sick.