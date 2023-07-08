Man arrested with four headless goat carcasses, nine chicken
What you need to know:
Police in Jinja City have intercepted and arrested a man carrying four unskinned goat carcasses and nine headless chickens in a sack along the Jinja-Iganga Highway.
Police say the suspect, whose names weren't disclosed, was reportedly from Iganga en route to Bugembe in Jinja North Division.
According to Mr James Mubi, the Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, the suspect was intercepted by a patrol unit at around 6am on Friday, and upon checking his luggage, they found the bizzare exhibits and a knife.
Mr Mubi said the suspect will help Police in investigations, including escertaining who asked him to transport the dead goats and chicken in such "an unacceptable manner".
“They slaughtered the goats and chicken, all suspected to be stolen, and packed them in a sack destined for Bugembe for roasting along the highway,” Mr Mubi said.
He urged the public to always buy meat and chickens designated places (butchers), and also be mindful of the animals and birds they slaughter for consumption, saying some may be sick.
Ideally, animals are meant to be slaughtered in an abattoir after being given a clean bill of health by health professionals before it is deemed fit for human consumption.
Mr Mubi said the suspect and the exhibits have been handed over to the Jinja City veterinary office to assist Police in their investigations.