Man beaten to death for rejecting spirit worship

A man, who is alleged to have rejected worship of traditional spirits, has been beaten to death and his body later burnt by his relatives.

Aloysius Namwanja, 37, was killed on Saturday last week in Lulagala Cell, Kavule Ward in Nansana Municipality, Wakiso District.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said four members of one family and others still at large are being investigated over the killing of Namwanja.

“Four suspects have been arrested on offences of murders. We are still hunting others who are on the run. The victim’s body has been taken to the mortuary for a post-mortem,” Mr Owoyesigyire said yesterday.

It is alleged that Namwanja visited his relatives at around 10am last Saturday.

According to the police, during the family interaction, Namwanja’s relatives said they were facing all manner of suffering in their lives because the spirits were angry that he had refused to worship them.

Namwanja is alleged to have been given an opportunity to worship the spirits so that the family might get relief, which he declined.

“Some of the witnesses alleged that a few hours later, one family member got possessed by the spirits and started behaving in an abnormal manner. They said the affected member of the family attacked Namwanja,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

He said other members of the family also joined in to beat Namwanja, who later became unconscious and then burnt him in the chest.

“We suspect that it was during their beating that Namwanja died. When the family members found out that he was dead, they attempted to hide evidence by stripping the body and giving it a bath,” he said.

Mr Owoyesigyire said the police officers went to the home and secured the crime scene.

“We recovered the sticks that they allegedly used to beat the dead. More exhibits were also recovered at the scene. We have exhibited them and will hand them over to the forensic experts to examine them. The body is being examined by medics at Mulago morgue,” he said.

He said marijuana was one of the items recovered at the scene, which they suspect some of the family members used in their initial spirit worship.

He added that four suspects were arrested by the police on charges of murder.

“The prime suspect, who started the attack on the deceased, is on the run. Efforts to arrest him is ongoing,” he said.





background

Mob action against people suspected of heresy or using supernatural powers is high in the country. Last year, 28 people and hundreds others suspected to have used supernatural powers or related incidents, were killed in mob action in Uganda, according to police statistics.