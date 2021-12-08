Man beheads 13-year-old boy in Bukomansimbi

Shock gripped residents of Butenga Village in Bukomansimbi District after a man beheaded a 13-year-old boy before he was immediately after lynched by an angry mob.

Police identified the minor as Julius Kyeyune, a son to Henry Kazibwe who is a resident of Kiryamenvu Village in Butenga Sub-county.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that Kyeyune was killed from a garden where he had gone to pick a jackfruit on Tuesday evening. According to police, “the attacker ordered him to get down before cutting off his head.”

Locals claim that the attacker identified as Badru Ssebaggala was under drug influence at the time of the incident.

“Ssebabgala had become a threat in the area since he always roamed the village armed with a panga especially after using drugs. He previously tried to attack some people,” Butenga Village resident Andrew Kyeyune said.

“His shocked young brother came back home crying that Ssebagala had cut off Kyeyune’s head and they were irritated to find him lying in a pool of blood,” he added.

This, Kyeyuna says, prompted locals to hunt down Ssebagala, pouncing who they ruthlessly killed by mob action.

The southern regional police spokesperson Muhamad Nsubunga confirmed the December 7 incidents.

“It’s unfortunate that the prime suspect was killed by mob but our detectives are on the ground to investigate the matter. We warn the public to refrain from mob justice they risk being arrested and prosecuted,” he urged.