Man beheads wife, commits suicide

By Ambrose Musasizi More by this Author

Residents of Katonto village in Ddwaniro Sub County, Rakai District on Saturday woke up to a rude shock after two of their residents were found dead.

The deceased identified as; Joseph Kiggundu, 43, and Rose Nampijja, 33, lived together for the last two years.

The two bodies were found by one of the residents, Ms Rhodha Kabatoroki, who was on the way to her garden.

“I noticed someone hanging in a jackfruit tree which prompted me to raise an alarm such that other people could come in to help. We went closer and realised it was Kiggundu, then later we saw her wife’s beheaded body in the sitting room of their house lying in a pool of blood,” she narrated.

Ms Kabatoroki said the two have been having disagreements in the recent past, but no one thought it would reach the extent of taking lives.

“The two have been used to drinking beer and we would hear quarrels but did not expect it would reach this far. We could still not intervene in their quarrels because we thought these were adults who could control themselves and handle matters amicably,” she said.

Advertisement

Mr Joseph Kiyimba another resident said Kiggundu has on many occasions been complaining of his wife’s cheating behaviours.

“We assume the man beheaded the wife before hanging himself in the tree,” he said.

Mr Simon Mukerere, the acting Rakai District Police Commander (DPC) confirmed the incident saying the bodies have since been handed to the respective families for burial.

“We have responsible authorities at all levels right from the village to the district level. Why don’t you report those cases before the worst comes?” he asked.

Mr Mukerere urged couples to always seek counseling whenever they develop misunderstandings so as to prevent such incidents.