Man boxes colleague to death over barmaid

Police in Mayuge District have arrested a man who allegedly beat a colleague to death in a brawl over a waitress at Sober’s Bar and Lodge in Kikubo village, Buwaya sub-county.

The Busoga East Police Spokesperson, Ms Diana Nandaula, identified the deceased as Edirisa Wabwire, a son of Ali Wabwire of the same village.

“We got information that the suspect, who is being held at Mayuge Central Police Station, boxed Wabwire on the head and fell on the floor, resulting in his death,” Ms Nandaula said on Tuesday.

She added that police picked the body from the bar and took it to Mayuge Health Centre IV mortuary as investigations go on, adding that murder charges have since been preferred against the suspect.

The deceased’s father said he received the news of his son’s death at around 4am on Tuesday, adding that he is stuck with the body because he lacks the money for the burial ceremony.

“I want to appeal to the judiciary for fair judgment and to the government for financial help to enable my son to have a decent burial,” Mr Wabwire said.

Mr Twaha Ikoba, the bar owner, however, attributed the tragedy to drug abuse by both parties.

“These people acted under the influence of drugs because what I sell in the bar cannot make customers go wild to the extent of killing one another,” he said.