Man burns 29 houses to avenge father’s murder

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly set ablaze 29 grass-thatched houses at Omoting Village, Akura Parish, Angetta Sub-county in Alebtong District.

His action followed the murder of his father, John Steven Eyano, 70, a resident of the same locality.

Eyano was allegedly beaten to death by the area LCI vice chairperson on allegations of stealing three goats last week.

“It’s alleged that on February, 28, 2022 the vice chairperson LC1 of Omoting Village in the name of Geoffrey Okello and his team intercepted Eyano while coming back from a nearby swamp where he had taken his animals for grazing,” Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, said.

“It’s reported that the vice chairperson and his team claimed the deceased had stolen three she goats and they demanded him to move with them to where they wanted the matter to be resolved. However, Eyano had no idea and he could not move with them,” he added.

Police said this then forced Mr Okello to order his colleagues to beat up the elderly who died instantly.

“The following night, police received a report that the son of the deceased, due to anger and revenge, went and torched about 29 grass-thatched houses. When police were informed, our team responded immediately to the scene. He tried to run away but police arrested him and currently he is being detained at Alebtong Central Police Station,” Mr Okema told journalists in Lira City on Tuesday.

Mr Okema said the suspected members of the mob that attacked Eyano were also arrested for investigations.