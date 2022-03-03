Man burns 29 houses to avenge father’s murder

At least 29 grass-thatched houses were set ablaze in a revenge attack in Alebtong District. PHOTO/CHARITY AKULLO 

By  Charity Akullo

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly set ablaze 29 grass-thatched houses at Omoting Village, Akura Parish, Angetta Sub-county in Alebtong District.

